"A Lot Of Positives": Dylan Larkin Hits Career Milestone As Part of Red Wings Win

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings have improved their record to 7-3 thanks to their second home-and-home series sweep, this time over the St. Louis Blues.

The win was powered by team captain Dylan Larkin scoring twice while adding an assist while Alex DeBrincat scored his second goal in as many games. Larkin's second goal of the night was the 250th of his NHL career, making him just the eighth Michigan-born player in NHL history to reach that mark.

It was also the kind of effort that the Red Wings had been looking for as a team on the road following a pair of subpar performances against the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders last week.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

The

“A really good start to the trip, I think a good road game our of our team," Larkin said. "That’s something we’ve been looking to do. The third point is a total team win. All the lines were good. All the D pairs played really solid and Gibby was great. We had a great third period as well. A lot of positives and a really good way to start the trip.”

Larkin's multi-point performance was his fourth of the campaign so far, giving him a total of eight goals and eight assists so far in 10 games.

The Red Wings also managed to pick up their seventh win in the month of October for the first time in over a decade, with the last time coming in the 2013-14 season.

Despite falling into an early 1-0 hole after the Blues scored on their first shot of the night, the Red Wings once again rallied with several tallies to claim the two points up for grabs in the standings.

“They came out with some intensity,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “I’m not sure if the first three or four minutes of either the first or second period we were ready to match them, but I thought after that we played a pretty solid game.”

While it's still a small sample size, Larkin is currently on pace for what would be the best season of his career. The heart and soul leader of the Red Wings, Larkin is doing everything in his power to will his club toward a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.