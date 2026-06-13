Amid Trade Speculation, Dylan Larkin Takes In FIFA World Cup Action
Current Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has resurfaced at SoFi Stadium in southern California, supporting the United States in the FIFA World Cup.
The Detroit Red Wings could be on the verge of one of the biggest moves in recent team history after reports surfaced earlier this month that captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade.
Larkin, whom the Red Wings selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, has spent his entire career in Detroit and was even named the 37th captain in franchise history in early 2021.
But despite affirming his commitment to the Red Wings and trying to win the Stanley Cup with the club after what was the latest late-season collapse that resulted in missing the postseason, he's apparently had a change of heart.
Right now, GM Steve Yzerman is assessing his limited options to facilitate a deal that makes the most sense for his club.
In the meantime, Larkin is supporting the United States in the FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles. He posted a live video and photo while attending the event at SoFi Stadium, the primary home of both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Ironically, the quarterback for the Rams is Matthew Stafford, who eventually requested a trade from the Detroit Lions after feeling he wouldn't be able to get over the hump.
He was sent to the Rams in the highly publicized trade for Jared Goff, and won the Super Bowl in his first season after departing Detroit.
Right now, it appears as though Larkin believes the remainder of his prime would be better maximized playing for a contending team.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.