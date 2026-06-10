NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun Reveals New Twist In Dylan Larkin-Red Wings Saga
There is a new development in the ongoing situation regarding Dylan Larkin's reported trade request from the Red Wings, according to top NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun.
The fallout continues from last week's explosive report that Dylan Larkin has requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings.
He's reportedly submitted a list of teams that he'd be willing to accept a trade to, but the options greatly narrow GM Steve Yzerman's chances of getting a fair return. Larkin's list included the Vegas Golden Knights, the Florida Panthers, and the Minnesota Wild.
Having such a confined list of teams that have only so many assets that they'd be able to offer up in return greatly complicates things on Detroit's end.
But now, there's a new development in the ongoing saga. According to top NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, Yzerman has approached Larkin's agent Pat Brisson with a request to expand the three-team trade list, which would give him additional options to facilitate the best deal possible.
"Yzerman went back to Brisson and asked to expand their original list of three teams, and my sense is that Brisson was receptive to that to some degree," LeBrun reported on Wednesday. "So I don’t think we’re just dealing with the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers anymore."
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LeBrun continued by saying that he believes the Dallas Stars, led by former Red Wings assistant GM Jim Nill, have "absolutely" checked in while also suggesting that Michigan native and pending unsigned RFA Jason Robertson could be an option.
"Secondly, regardless of being on the list or not, all kinds of teams have called to see what’s what, many of them interested in getting involved," LeBrun wrote. "That’s given Brisson and Larkin more to think about. For example, the Dallas Stars have absolutely checked in. They haven’t extended restricted free agent Jason Robertson yet, although those contract discussions continue. Food for thought if an extension doesn’t get done in due time."
An acquisition of Robertson's RFA rights in return for Larkin, along with a new extension for him in Detroit, would be a major haul for the Red Wings. Robertson, who is from Northville, has scored 40 or more goals three times since 2021, including 45 goals scored this season.
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