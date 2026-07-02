"An Easy Decision": Viktor Arvidsson Speaks After Joining Red Wings

Swedish veteran Viktor Arvidsson is now with the Detroit Red Wings, and wants to be part of the solution that gets them back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
As part of their signings on the opening day of the NHL Free Agency period, the Detroit Red Wings inked veteran forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $5 million.
Arvidsson, who played last season with the divisional rival Boston Bruins, scored 25 goals with 29 assists, helping his club reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs after finishing fourth overall in the Atlantic, eight points ahead of Detroit.
The Swedish-born forward, who was selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (112th overall pick) of the 2014 NHL Draft, is already familiar with head coach Todd McLellan after having played under him while with the Los Angeles Kings from 2021 through 2024.
For him, it was an "easy" decision to agree to join the Red Wings.
"I've known Todd since before, and really liked playing under him and stuff like that," Arvidsson said on Thursday. "It was an easy decision, and I'm happy to be a Red Wing. It's going to be fun."
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Not only is Arvidsson a quick skater who can play with an edge, but he also brings an effectiveness in five-on-five scoring that the Red Wings have sorely lacked.
"I'm going to bring a competitive aspect to the game, and try and be a role model for the younger guys, and just to bring some leadership and try to play hard, and put my best in front and just go from there."
Arvidsson played with fellow Swede Lucas Raymond during the Winter Olympics in Milan, and also has trained with Axel Sandin-Pellikka during the offseason.
He's played twice now in the Stanley Cup Final, with the Predators in 2017 and with the Edmonton Oilers in 2024. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are stuck in the NHL's longest postseason drought.
Having already skated in 91 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, Arvidsson wants to be part of the solution that brings postseason hockey back to Detroit.
"That's always my goal, to get together as a group and win games together," he said. "Every team is saying this when Training Camp starts, that they'll be a team that makes the playoffs."
It's a tough League to go into and make the playoffs, but second of all, go all the way. That's my goal every year: to play meaningful hockey."
Arvidsson has scored 219 goals with 224 assists in 682 regular season games, with another 17 goals and 29 assists during the postseason.
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