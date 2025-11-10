Brandsegg-Nygård Nets First Goal, Griffins’ Historic Win Streak Snapped in Loss To Wolves

The Grand Rapids Griffins finally had their historic winning streak to start the season snapped as the Detroit Red Wings' AHL affiliate were downed 4-3 on Sunday in a shootout loss to the Chicago Wolves.

The defeat did keep intact a nine-game point streak for the Griffins and saw memorable moment as high-end prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygård scored his first AHL goal.

Similar to the Red Wings game earlier on Sunday, the matchup was defined by special teams play. The Griffins both thrived and struggled on special teams, scoring three power-play goals off five Chicago penalties but also allowing two short-handed goals that ultimately kept the Wolves in control.

AHL leading scorer and Griffins forward John Leonard continued his stellar run by notching his 200th career point and extending his career-high point streak to eight games, assisting on Sheldon Dries’ first goal.

Dries also reached a career milestone, collecting his 250th AHL point with a goal and an assist on the game-tying tally in the third period. Meanwhile, underrated prospect Amadeus Lombardi quietly stretched his assist streak to five games, bringing his season total to ten assists in nine contests despite still being without a goal.

Unfortunate News Announced For Red Wings Prospects Sebastian Cossa and Michal Postava

The Grand Rapids Griffins are without goaltender Sebastian Cossa, who was hurt during practice earlier in the week, and are now dealing with an injuryt to Michal Postava.

Chicago struck first in the opening period when Justin Robidas converted on an unexpected short-handed breakaway, lifting a shot over backup Carter Gylander’s shoulder after the young netminder came in cold after starter Michal Postava was removed after suffering what appeared to be a lower-body injury.

The Griffins nearly equalized moments after the Wolves' first goal when Grand Rapids forward Carson Bantle crashed the net and tried to jam the puck past Chicago netminder Ruslan Khazheyev, but the goal was waved off.

Despite that setback, Grand Rapids began to find momentum through another power play opportunity with the Griffins finally breaking through 5:35 into the second period as Dries redirected a feed from Leonard to even the score on the man advantage.

Dries from Leonard 1-1 #GoGRG

However, Chicago quickly reclaimed the lead again when Bradley Nadeau finished a 3-on-1 rush midway through the frame, scoring the only non-special teams goal on the night. The Wolves then struck again short-handed, with Evan Vierling capitalizing on a turnover for his team’s second short-handed goal of the night.

Grand Rapids again kept things close when they cut the deficit late in the period when William Wallinder’s point shot was tipped in by Austin Watson on yet another power play, making it 3–2 with lots of time to complete the come back.

Wallinder with a very tip-able shot and Watson does just that. Griffins down 3-2 #GoGRG

The Griffins finally did so in the third period, when Brandsegg-Nygård netted his first goal just over four minutes into the frame. Lombardi corralled a loose rebound in the slot and fed Brandsegg-Nygård, who buried it into the open net to tie the game in a big way. The goal marked a memorable moment for the rookie, coming in just his fourth game since being reassigned to Grand Rapids.

MBN Goal🚨 from Lombardi #LGRW #GoGRG

Extra time was needed and despite a narrow overtime period, the game went to a shootout where the winning streak started to feel more and more at risk. With a miss in the first round before tying things up in the second round, Brandsegg-Nygård was called upon again in a big moment to help keep the game going but the save was made as the Griffins saw their winning streak snapped in disappointing fashion.

Grand Rapids are still ranked a top the league and will be looking to bounce back and keep their point streak alive when taking on the Toronto Marlies in a two-game homestand this Wednesday and Friday.

