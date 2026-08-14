Can The Red Wings And Dylan Larkin Mend Fences?

There are more questions than answers facing the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin, especially after GM Steve Yzerman vacated his role nearly one month ago. But is there a path to reconciliation?
The Detroit Red Wings are now just over one month away from the start of Training Camp in preparation for the 2026-27 NHL Season, and they're still facing far more questions than answers.
The first and most obvious question on the minds of fans everywhere is who will ultimately succeed Steve Yzerman, who stepped down as general manager on July 15. The second is what the future holds for Dylan Larkin and his standing with the club.
Larkin's trade request went public in early June, but it was made clear by Yzerman shortly after the 2026 NHL Draft later in the month that it was anything but a guarantee that the request would be granted.
Since then, Larkin reportedly hasn't budged on the list of clubs that he would accept a deal to, further tying Detroit's hands.
Longtime Detroit Free Press beat writer Helene St. James, who has covered the club since its glory years in the late 1990s, recently joined NHL Network to provide the latest on the situation and said the ideal outcome would be a reconciliation, similar to how Larkin's former University of Michigan teammate Zach Werenski reaffirmed his commitment to the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this offseason.
"I think they should do what (Zach) Werenski and (Don) Waddell did in Columbus and decide that the best path for both sides is for Dylan to stay and put out a statement; there is still time," she said. "People will move on; there might be some booing in October, but people will move on and find something else to be angry about."
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She did note the obvious hit that Larkin's reputation has taken in the eyes of a significant portion of the fan base.
"Larkin has tanked his reputation in Detroit with this trade request, and it's very surprising to me....I haven't seen him comment anywhere, and certainly, you understand his frustration."
She agreed with host Ken Daneyko that Larkin does have the chance to get back in the good graces of fans if in fact he begins the season in Detroit and performs well.
"(If) he starts well and maybe eats some humble pie, and says, 'I've reconsidered and I want to play here'...he's a homegrown captain of an Original Six team. That's a pretty good job to have. For both sides, it makes a lot more sense."
Fans may recall the chilly reception Sergei Fedorov received after the Red Wings matched the massive offer sheet he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes in 1998. However, Fedorov eventually won those fans back with his clutch performances on the ice, helping Detroit win the Stanley Cup two more times.
While Larkin still has a long way to go before matching the accomplishments Fedorov achieved during his career, there remains a path toward reconciliation with the Motor City faithful, many of whom feel betrayed by his trade request.
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