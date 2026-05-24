Carter Bear's Stock Continues To Rise With Impressive Postseason Run

The run that Detroit Red Wings 2025 first-round pick Carter Bear is on for the WHL's Everett Silvertips continues to impress.
Bear, who was selected with the 13th overall pick in last summer's NHL Draft, scored the game-winner for the Silvertips in the opening game of the Memorial Cup on Saturday against the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.
Bear's goal came just 50 seconds after teammate Zackary Shantz had scored for the Silvertips, who also got goals from Jesse Heslop, Lukas Kaplan and Matias Vanhanen.
The club as a whole has been on an impressive run, having lost only two games in the four rounds of the WHL playoffs.
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