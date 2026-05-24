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Carter Bear's Stock Continues To Rise With Impressive Postseason Run cover image

Carter Bear's Stock Continues To Rise With Impressive Postseason Run

Michael Whitaker
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Michael Whitaker
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Updated at May 24, 2026, 17:32
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The stock of Detroit Red Wings 2025 first-round pick Carter Bear continues to rise thanks to his impressive postseason performance for the WHL's Everett Silvertips.

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The run that Detroit Red Wings 2025 first-round pick Carter Bear is on for the WHL's Everett Silvertips continues to impress. 

Bear, who was selected with the 13th overall pick in last summer's NHL Draft, scored the game-winner for the Silvertips in the opening game of the Memorial Cup on Saturday against the Chicoutimi Sagueneens. 

Bear's goal came just 50 seconds after teammate Zackary Shantz had scored for the Silvertips, who also got goals from Jesse Heslop, Lukas Kaplan and Matias Vanhanen.

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Bear is now up to 22 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 18 postseason games for the Silvertips, who will now play the Kitchener Rangers on Monday.

Detroit Red Wings prospect forwards Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Eduards Tralmaks are heading to the IIHF World Championships.
thehockeynews.comRed Wings Prospect Duo Set To Enter Hockey’s International StageDetroit Red Wings prospect forwards Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Eduards Tralmaks are heading to the IIHF World Championships.

The club as a whole has been on an impressive run, having lost only two games in the four rounds of the WHL playoffs.

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