Red Wings Prospect Duo Set To Enter Hockey’s International Stage

The historic season for the Grand Rapids Griffins, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, came to a disappointing close at the hands of the Chicago Wolves in the Central Division Finals.
But now, a pair of players from the Griffins roster are set to enter the international stage, becoming the latest players from the Red Wings organization chosen to compete in the 2026 IIHF World Championship.
Brandsegg-Nygård will suit up for Team Norway, which takes on Czechia on Monday. Meanwhile, Tralmaks will join Team Latvia, who face Great Britain on Sunday.
It was Brandsegg-Nygård who led the Griffins in scoring with four goals and four assists for eight points in the eight playoff games the club played, including the overtime game-winning goal in Game 3 against the Wolves.
Detroit's first-round (15th overall) pick in the 2024 NHL Draft made Detroit's roster out of Training Camp and the pre-season, and registered an assist in 12 games played before being returned to Grand Rapids.
Meanwhile, Tralmaks scored four goals in eight playoff games; this was his first year in the Red Wings organization.
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