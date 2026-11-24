Detroit Red Wings
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Nov 24, 2026 1:25 AMPublished Nov 24, 2026 1:25 AM
The Detroit Red Wings officially moved on from Dylan Larkin in a move that represented closure for the organization following months of the situation hovering above them.
The long saga involving the standoff between the Detroit Red Wings and former captain Dylan Larkin officially concluded on Sunday evening, as he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens.
For the Red Wings, it brings an element of closure to what was a dark cloud that had been hanging over the franchise since Larkin's explosive trade request over the offseason, and his subsequent refusal to report to the rink late last month.
Head coach Todd McLellan answered in the affirmative when asked if Larkin's trade officially turns the page, and made it clear that it represented closure for all parties involved.
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"It does, for everybody involved," Larkin said. "The players, coaches, managers, agency, Dylan - it’s good that it’s over, and everybody can move on. And I think that, quite frankly, our group has moved on from the time that he left. I think after the Edmonton game, we'd already moved on. But to put closure to it is a good thing, and to know what’s coming back and to have assets to move forward and try and build the team up again is an important thing.”
The fact that Larkin now plays for the Canadiens, a divisional rival whom the Red Wings play multiple times a season,
"As far as Montreal goes, and the rivalry and that type of stuff, we're at a stage or situation where the return was way more important than someone being in our own division or a rivalry-type scenario," McLellan said. "I know Horc worked real hard and his staff worked real hard."
Larkin's former Red Wings teammate Andrew Copp, a fellow Michigan native and former Michigan Wolverine, said that while they can't ignore the fact that Larkin is now a divisional opponent, their focus remains on the day-to-day.
"I think that, no matter where he goes, you're going to play against him and see him, he's obviously a very good player," Copp said. "So you're going to deal with that. Maybe just a little bit (being) a divisional rival, but we have so much to worry about with what we have coming on Wednesday and Friday."
We're living in such a day-to-day circumstance right now that - any big-picture, holistic opinions - we stay out of it. We're worried about our day-to-day now."
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Not surprisingly, in the immediate aftermath of Larkin's trade request becoming public, nonstop speculation from fans, bloggers and even prominent NHL insiders began making its way around the hockey world.
Understandably, as is often the case in these situations, much of the conjecture wasn't rooted in fact.
For McLellan, the situation served as a good lesson in just how easily inaccurate innuendo and speculation can sometimes be mistaken for fact.
"I'm on this side, and I get to talk to Horc and get daily updates, and then I listen to that side, and I'm going, 'Where the hell are some of these people getting this stuff? My goodness!' It's really been an interesting study in how rumors and miscalculations and facts that weren't facts get out there. From that part of it, it was quite unique."
However, McLellan did clarify that he wasn't referring to any one media member or beat writer routinely around the club
"You guys are always dead on," he said with a smile. "It's the rest of the world."
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