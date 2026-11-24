"It does, for everybody involved," Larkin said. "The players, coaches, managers, agency, Dylan - it’s good that it’s over, and everybody can move on. And I think that, quite frankly, our group has moved on from the time that he left. I think after the Edmonton game, we'd already moved on. But to put closure to it is a good thing, and to know what’s coming back and to have assets to move forward and try and build the team up again is an important thing.”