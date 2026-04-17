“Come Back Stronger”: Alex DeBrincat Challenges Red Wings To Respond Next Season

“Over the summer, we need to bottle up what this feels like and come back stronger,” DeBrincat said. “I think, I feel like we’ve said that the past couple of years, but overall, I think we played good hockey for, you know, 3/4 of the season and put ourselves in a great spot, had confidence. We were coming to the rink ready to play and confident we could beat any team in the League for a long time there."