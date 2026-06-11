Darren McCarty Reacts To Dylan Larkin's Trade Request From Red Wings

Four-time Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup winner Darren McCarty offers his take on the ongoing drama between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin.
It was just under a week ago that a stunning report from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman was released, in which he indicated Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade.
The reported request set off a flurry of reactions from across the Detroit sports scene as well as the rest of the NHL, especially after Larkin's alleged trade list including a mere three clubs.
So far, neither Larkin nor the Red Wings/GM Steve Yzerman has commented on the ongoing drama between the two sides. And just days later, a report surfaced that Larkin and Yzerman aren't in regular contact with one another, adding another layer of complexity to the already delicate situation.
But now, former Red Wings forward Darren McCarty, who won the Stanley Cup four times with the club during his career, is weighing in on the situation.
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"I automatically think about the guys who persevered, right? The guys in St. Louis, (Aleksander) Barkov in Florida," McCarty said via Woodward Sports. "That's a great example. Ovi (Alex Ovechkin). I don't understand. Obviously, he's got his reasons, but when you bring up the fact that they haven't talked in a year and there's contention and stuff like this, what do I always say? You're either in, or in the way. So you're definitely in the way."
McCarty concluded by saying he believes the situation will ultimately result in a better outcome for the Red Wings organization.
"We can put blame on this and that, but I don't want a guy, no matter if you're the top guy or the bottom guy, I don't want you here. This, I believe, will be one of the best things to happen to the Red Wings organization."
This is an extremely unusual situation in the history of the Red Wings, and there's no telling when the next domino is going to fall.
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