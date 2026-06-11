Darren McCarty Reacts To Dylan Larkin's Trade Request From Red Wings

"I automatically think about the guys who persevered, right? The guys in St. Louis, (Aleksander) Barkov in Florida," McCarty said via Woodward Sports. "That's a great example. Ovi (Alex Ovechkin). I don't understand. Obviously, he's got his reasons, but when you bring up the fact that they haven't talked in a year and there's contention and stuff like this, what do I always say? You're either in, or in the way. So you're definitely in the way."