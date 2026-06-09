Detroit Sits Down With Top Goalie Prospect at Combine Despite Crowded Crease in Their Pipeline

The numbers Trejbal put up this past season with the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL were among the best of any goalie in the draft class. He finished with a 30-9-3 record, a 2.12 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage across 42 games. The caveat, as always with USHL goaltenders, is the level of competition, and Trejbal's biggest test will come next season when he makes the jump to the NCAA with the University of Massachusetts.