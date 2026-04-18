"Difficult End To The Season": Dylan Larkin Reflects On Missed Chances For Red Wings

“I mean, that's a fair question, and I think, like I said, part of the tightness was kind of dipping your toe into a game, and when you're anxious for a game, there are tendencies as a player to go out there and see what it's going to be like,” Larkin said about Detroit's slow starts down the stretch. “Is it going to be a hard night or an easy night? Again, I don't think that was the story every night."