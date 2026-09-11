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Dylan Larkin's First Public Statement Since Trade Request Was A Missed Opportunity

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Michael Whitaker
Updated Sep 11, 2026, 22:45
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Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has confirmed that he'll report to Training Camp next week, but his first public statement since his trade request became known in early June was a missed opportunity to begin reconciling with fans.

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With Training Camp for the Detroit Red Wings now less than a week away (Sept. 17), both the organization and Dylan Larkin have publicly addressed what is shaping up to be an awkward situation. 

On Friday morning, the Red Wings announced that Larkin will report to camp, but that he'll no longer have the captain's "C" on his jersey; the club will begin the season without a captain.

Meanwhile, Larkin released a statement for the first time since his trade request became public knowledge in early June.

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"Over the past couple of weeks, Red Wings leadership and I have had several in-depth discussions," Larkin said via the team's X account.. "I've appreciated those candid conversations, and I will be at training camp with my teammates.

"When new leadership is in place, we'll talk further about the direction of the team. We will keep those conversations private, and I will keep my focus on the season ahead and on the guys in that room."

Essentially, Larkin said that he'll report to Training Camp and prepare for the upcoming season. However, he made no indication that he'd experienced a change of heart about his trade request. 

It's also worth noting that, unlike a recent statement from his Team USA teammate and fellow Michigan native Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Larkin made no mention of the fans who have supported him throughout his career or the organization that drafted him and gave him his chance in the NHL. 

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Larkin's first public comments since requesting a trade were brief and dry, missing an opportunity to begin rebuilding his relationship with the Red Wings faithful, which includes a significant number of fans who view his trade request as a betrayal.

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that while Dylan Larkin will report to Training Camp next week, the club will begin the upcoming season without a captain.
thehockeynews.comDylan Larkin Set To Report To Red Wings Camp After Losing CaptaincyThe Detroit Red Wings have announced that while Dylan Larkin will report to Training Camp next week, the club will begin the upcoming season without a captain.

Only days ago, Larkin's teammate Alex DeBrincat referred to him as a friend and said the team is better with him in the lineup. Chances are that most, if not all, of Larkin's teammates share DeBrincat's sentiment, viewing the trade request as a business decision while recognizing that the team's chances of winning are significantly better with Larkin still part of it. 

However, it may be a tougher sell for fans, particularly those who watched some or all of the entire careers of former captains Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, and Henrik Zetterberg, to welcome Larkin back with open arms.

The Red Wings play their first regular season game of the new season on Oct. 2 against the visiting New York Rangers. 

The reception Larkin receives from a significant portion of the fans in attendance, at least initially, likely won't be particularly warm.

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