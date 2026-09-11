Dylan Larkin's First Public Statement Since Trade Request Was A Missed Opportunity
Michael Whitaker Updated Sep 11, 2026, 22:45featured
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Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has confirmed that he'll report to Training Camp next week, but his first public statement since his trade request became known in early June was a missed opportunity to begin reconciling with fans.
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