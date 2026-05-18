Emergence Of Michal Postava May Force Steve Yzerman's Hand With Sebastian Cossa
Thanks to the emergence of goaltender Michal Postava, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could be facing a very difficult choice with 2021 first round draft pick Sebastian Cossa.
The Detroit Red Wings weren't sure what they were getting when they signed goaltender Michal Postava out of Czechia last season, but he's more than delivered.
The Czech-born goaltender played last season with HC Kometa Brno in the Czech Extraliga, posting a record of 23-18-0 with a 2.39 goals-against average, a 0.921 save percentage, and three shutouts.
Additionally, he helped his club capture the Czech Extraliga championship in 2025, posting a pristine 1.97 goals-against average with a .940 save percentage and three shutouts in 17 playoff games.
His first season in North America with the Griffins has been nothing short of strong, as he posted an impressive 1.71 goals-against average with a .937 save percentage. The Griffins also chose to ride him in the playoffs, and he's delivered pristine stats with a 1.82 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage, and a shutout.
This begs the question - what's next for Sebastian Cossa?
Detroit's first round pick (15th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft came into a crucial season with the Griffins, and posted a strong 26-8-4 record with a 2.33 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage, and five shutouts.
However, he's yet to appear in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
This was also Cossa's final season of being waiver-exempt, and if Detroit were to place him on waivers, he'd almost certainly be grabbed by one of the other 31 NHL clubs.
He's a pending restricted free agent, and while there shouldn't be much difficulty in getting him signed to a new contract, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could very well be considering the possibility of including him in a package to acquire urgently-needed offensive help.
The emergence of Postava, as well as Trey Augustine poised to begin his professional career with the Griffins next season, has left many wondering if Cossa's future is in Detroit, or elsewhere.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.