Former Michigan Standout Returns Home, Joins Detroit's AHL Griffins

The Grand Rapids Griffins announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Nolan Moyle to a professional tryout from the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye, marking a homecoming for the Royal Oak native.

Moyle is known mainly for his time with the University of Michigan, where he was a standout player, spending five seasons with the Wolverines and serving as team captain in the 2022-23 season. During his time in the NCAA, he became a two-time Big Ten champion in 2021-22 and 2022-23, and finished with 46 points, 156 penalty minutes, and a plus-15 rating in 164 career games.

The 26-year-old now brings experience from both North American and international leagues. This season, he has recorded four goals and four assists for eight points in seven games with Toledo, along with four penalty minutes and a plus-two rating.

Last year, Moyle appeared in 12 games with Kunlun Red Star in the KHL, tallying a goal and an assist before returning to Toledo to finish the season with 15 points in 32 regular-season games. He also added five assists in 20 playoff games, helping Toledo reach the Kelly Cup Finals.

Over his three-year professional career, Moyle has totaled 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points in 106 games. Before attending Michigan, Moyle also played two seasons in the USHL with Green Bay, recording 60 points in 116 games.

The move brings Moyle back to Michigan, where he now has the opportunity to play for a team in the Detroit Red Wings organization.

For a hometown player who developed through Michigan’s hockey ranks, joining the Griffins represents a significant step in what many young Michigan hockey players dream of with competing professionally close to home.

