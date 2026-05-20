Logo
Detroit Red Wings
Powered by Roundtable
Former Red Wings Coach Derek Lalonde Reportedly Could Land New Coaching Gig cover image

Former Red Wings Coach Derek Lalonde Reportedly Could Land New Coaching Gig

Michael Whitaker
4h
featured
481Members·3,581Posts
Mwhitaker89@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Michael Whitaker
4h
Updated at May 20, 2026, 20:36
featured

Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who was dismissed in late December 2024, will reportedly interview for the vacant Toronto Maple Leafs position.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde will reportedly have a chance to interview for the same position with another historic Original 6 team.

Lalonde, who was hired last offseason as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs, will interview for their head coaching position, per a report from David Alter. 

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest newsgame-day coverage, and player features

Lalonde, who had been an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning dating back to Steve Yzerman's days as GM of the franchise, was hired by Yzerman in the 2022 offseason to replace Jeff Blashill behind the Detroit bench.

In Lalonde's first season as head coach, the Red Wings compiled a record of 35-37-10, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The following season, they came within a point of the playoffs, missing on the final day of the campaign on a tiebreaker with the Washington Capitals. 

However, following a 13-17-4 start to 2024-25, Yzerman dismissed Lalonde along with assistant coach Bob Boughner, and announced the hiring of Todd McLellan and Trent Yawney.

During his head coaching career in Detroit, Lalonde went 89-86-23. 

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest News
4