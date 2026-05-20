Former Red Wings Coach Derek Lalonde Reportedly Could Land New Coaching Gig

Lalonde, who had been an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning dating back to Steve Yzerman's days as GM of the franchise, was hired by Yzerman in the 2022 offseason to replace Jeff Blashill behind the Detroit bench.
In Lalonde's first season as head coach, the Red Wings compiled a record of 35-37-10, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The following season, they came within a point of the playoffs, missing on the final day of the campaign on a tiebreaker with the Washington Capitals.
However, following a 13-17-4 start to 2024-25, Yzerman dismissed Lalonde along with assistant coach Bob Boughner, and announced the hiring of Todd McLellan and Trent Yawney.
During his head coaching career in Detroit, Lalonde went 89-86-23.
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