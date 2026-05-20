Maple Leafs’ Head Coaching Search To Include At Least One Internal Candidate

Lalonde had a successful first stint in the NHL as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning under Jon Cooper. There he won Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, while going to the Stanley Cup Final again in 2022. From there, Lalonde earned his first NHL head coaching position, becoming bench boss of the Detroit Red Wings at the beginning of the 2022-23 season. In his second season, the Red Wings narrowly missed the playoffs despite a 41-32-9 record. He was fired midway through the 2024-25 season and replaced by veteran head coach Todd McLellan.