Former Red Wings Forward Helps Lift Slovakia To Undefeated Start At Olympics

When the Detroit Red Wings stepped to the podium in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft, they used a late pick on a dynamic Slovak winger fresh off a dazzling international performance. That player was Tomas Tatar, who had just dominated the 2009 World Junior Championships.
At the 2009 World Juniors, Tatar erupted for 11 points in seven games, carrying Slovakia to the bronze medal game against Russia. Though Slovakia ultimately fell 5-2, Tatar scored and assisted on both of his country’s goals in a valiant effort that cemented his status as one of the tournament’s breakout stars.
Tatar joined Detroit during the 2010-11 season and went on to play 407 games across seven seasons with the organization, recording 222 points. Over the course of his NHL career, he appeared in 927 games and tallied 496 points before eventually aging out of the league. His most recent NHL campaign came last season with the New Jersey Devils, where he recorded 17 points in 74 games.
This season marked a new chapter as Tatar transitioned to Switzerland’s National League, signing with EV Zug, where he serves as an assistant captain and ranks among the club’s top contributors with 30 points in 36 games. But at 35 years old, his name has resurfaced on a bigger stage.
Tatar is once again wearing Slovakia’s colors at the Winter Olympics, this time as team captain. Entering the tournament, Slovakia was widely discounted as a serious medal threat, overshadowed by traditional hockey powerhouses.
Skating on the top line alongside former Calgary Flames forward Adam Ruzicka and Montreal Canadiens star Juraj Slafkovsky, Tatar has helped form one of the tournament’s most dangerous units. Slafkovsky brings star power as one of the NHL’s emerging young talents, while Tatar provides veteran poise and leadership honed over nearly a decade in the league.
Slovakia opened the tournament against expected medal contender Finland and stunned the field with a commanding 4-1 victory. Ruzicka and Slafkovsky combined for three goals as Slovakia dictated the pace throughout. Tatar recorded one assist in the win, logging 16:33 of ice time, adding a shot on goal and a penalty, and finishing plus-two. While his stat line was modest, his physical play and steady presence set the tone.
The momentum carried into Slovakia’s second game, a tightly contested 3-2 win over host nation Italy. Once again, the top line delivered, with Ruzicka scoring his second goal of the tournament. Slovakia suddenly finds itself not as an underdog, but as a legitimate threat capable of entering the medal conversation.
A significant test awaits Saturday against Sweden, a team smarting from two underwhelming performances, including a rivalry loss to Finland. Slovakia will need its captain and top unit firing on all cylinders to keep the momentum rolling.
Tatar’s resurgence also sparks an intriguing question about his future. Through two Olympic games, he has one assist and has served as a steady veteran presence for a confident Slovak squad. If he continues producing and leading against elite competition, NHL teams may begin to wonder whether the 35-year-old winger could still offer value in a depth role.
