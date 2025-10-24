Former Red Wings Legend Joins NHL Hockey Ops Team

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Brendan Shanahan, known for his powerful presence on the ice, has transitioned into a new chapter of his hockey career. At 56, Shanahan is set to join the NHL's hockey operations department. This move follows his 11-year tenure as president and alternate governor of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a period marked by both some achievements but more challenges.

Shanahan's most impactful years were spent with the Red Wings, where he played from 1996 to 2006. Acquired in a significant trade that sent Paul Coffey, Keith Primeau, and a first-round pick to Hartford, Shanahan quickly became a cornerstone of Detroit's lineup. His contributions were pivotal in the Red Wings' dominance during the late 1990s and early 2000s, culminating in three Stanley Cups in 1997, 1998, and 2002. Over his nine seasons with the team, Shanahan amassed 656 goals and 1,354 points, solidifying his status as one of the franchise's all-time greats.

After his playing days, Shanahan took on executive roles, most notably with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 2014, he was appointed president and alternate governor, a position he held until 2025. Under his leadership, the Maple Leafs drafted and developed several NHL stars like Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner. Shanahan's Leafs made nine consecutive playoff appearances, a significant improvement over the team's performance in the years prior to his arrival. However, postseason success eluded the team, with only two series victories and no apperances beyond the second round during his tenure.

Following the conclusion of his contract with the Maple Leafs, Shanahan has been granted permission to explore opportunities with other NHL teams. The New York Islanders, in particular, have expressed interest in bringing him into their front office as part of a broader organizational overhaul. While it hasn't been officially discussed among team officials, some Detroit fans expressed interest in seeing the longtime Red Wings assistant captain rejoin the team that he carved out a legacy with.

