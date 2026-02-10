Former Red Wings That Will Be Playing At Winter Olympics

While Detroit’s present-day talent will be front and center, the men’s ice hockey tournament will also feature a handful of former Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins who once wore the Winged Wheel or developed in the organization. Their presence adds another layer of intrigue for fans, serving as a reminder of players who once played key roles in Detroit’s system and went on to carve out lengthy professional careers.
The men’s tournament begins Wednesday with Finland facing Slovakia, and that opening matchup will include one of the most recognizable former Red Wings to ever skate on the international stage. As the competition unfolds, Detroit fans will have several opportunities to reconnect with familiar names now representing their home nations.
The Slovakian winger went on to enjoy a lengthy NHL career, appearing in 927 games across 14 seasons and recording 496 total points. Nearly half of that production came in Detroit, where Tatar played 407 games over seven seasons and tallied 222 points while wearing the Winged Wheel.
Now 35 years old, Tatar is set to compete in his third Olympic Games. He currently plays for EV Zug in the Swiss National League and remains a productive offensive player, posting 30 points in 36 games this season. His leadership has not gone unnoticed, as he was named captain of the Slovak national team heading into the tournament.
Another former Detroit second-round pick will also be featured at the Winter Games in defenseman Filip Hronek. Selected in the 2016 NHL Draft, Hronek became a significant presence on Detroit’s blue line during his time with the organization. He spent three seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins, playing 108 games and recording 65 points, before earning a full-time role with the Red Wings.
Hronek appeared in 305 games across five seasons in Detroit, totaling 156 points while logging heavy minutes in a challenging period for the team. He was later traded to the Vancouver Canucks, where he has continued to produce offensively despite the club’s struggles in the standings.
Hronek enjoyed a near 50-point season in 2023–24 and is again on pace to finish just shy of that mark this year. While he will not face any current Red Wings in the opening round, his presence keeps alive the possibility of a compelling matchup later in the tournament as the quarterfinals and medal rounds approach.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Defenseman Radim Simek also brings a Detroit connection to the Czech roster, though his time in the organization came late in his career. Simek joined the Grand Rapids Griffins toward the end of the season and appeared in nine regular-season games, recording one point. He also played eight playoff games as the Griffins advanced to the Central Division Finals before falling in a five-game series to the Milwaukee Admirals.
The majority of Simek’s professional career was spent with the San Jose Sharks organization. He appeared in 209 NHL games over five seasons, recording 29 points while serving primarily as a defensive presence.
In his final North American season, Simek captained the San Jose Barracuda before being traded to Grand Rapids. Though his stint with the Griffins was brief, his inclusion in the Olympic tournament adds another familiar name for Detroit fans to follow as the international competition gets underway.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.