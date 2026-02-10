Ultimate Olympics Guide For Red Wings Fans: Players, Game Times, Where To Watch

The Olympic Games are officially in full swing. With the women’s ice hockey tournament nearing the end of its round-robin play, the men’s tournament is set to begin, dropping the puck Wednesday as Finland takes on Slovakia.
The Winter Games can be overwhelming to follow, with events happening around the clock and medals being awarded every day. With that in mind, we’ve created a one-stop hub for Detroit Red Wings fans to track everything they need to know as their favorite players take the Olympic stage in some of the biggest games of their careers.
We’ll break down who’s playing and when, where to watch, and what to expect from each matchup. The ice hockey tournament always flies by, and with so much action packed into a short window, being prepared is the best way to make sure you don’t miss a moment.
Players To Watch: Dylan Larkin (USA), Lucas Raymond (Sweden), Moritz Seider (Germany), Eduards Tralmaks (Latvia)
Where To Watch: All of the Olympics coverage in the U.S. will be covered on NBC, USA Network. Check local start times as they may vary depending on region.
Wednesday, February 11th
Sweden vs Italy - 3:10 p.m. EST (Lucas Raymond)
Thursday, February 12th
Latvia vs United States - 3:10 p.m. EST (Eduards Tralmaks & Dylan Larkin)
Germany vs Denmark - 3:10 p.m. EST (Moritz Seider)
Friday, February 13th
Finland vs Sweden - 6:10 a.m. EST (Lucas Raymond)
Women's Playoffs Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 14th
Sweden vs Slovakia - 6:10 a.m. EST (Lucas Raymond)
Germany vs Latvia - 6:10 a.m. EST (Moritz Seider & Eduards Tralmaks)
United States vs Denmark - 3:10 p.m. EST (Dylan Larkin)
Sunday, February 15th
Denmark vs Latvia - 1:10 p.m. EST (Eduards Tralmaks)
United States vs Germany - 3:10 p.m. EST (Dylan Larkin & Moritz Seider)
Monday, February 16th
Women's Playoffs Semifinals
Tuesday, February 17th
Men's Playoffs Qualification Round
Wednesday, February 18th
Men's Playoffs Quarterfinals
Thursday, February 19th
Women's Medal Round
Friday, February 20th
Men's Playoffs Semifinals
Saturday, February 21st
Men's Bronze Medal Game - 2:40 p.m. EST
Sunday, February 22nd
Men's Gold Medal Game - 8:10 a.m. EST
