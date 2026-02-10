Logo
Detroit Red Wings
Ultimate Olympics Guide For Red Wings Fans: Players, Game Times, Where To Watch cover image

Ultimate Olympics Guide For Red Wings Fans: Players, Game Times, Where To Watch

Jake Tye
4h
Track your favorite Red Wings stars competing for Olympic glory. Get player schedules, game times, and where to catch every crucial puck drop.

The Olympic Games are officially in full swing. With the women’s ice hockey tournament nearing the end of its round-robin play, the men’s tournament is set to begin, dropping the puck Wednesday as Finland takes on Slovakia.

The Winter Games can be overwhelming to follow, with events happening around the clock and medals being awarded every day. With that in mind, we’ve created a one-stop hub for Detroit Red Wings fans to track everything they need to know as their favorite players take the Olympic stage in some of the biggest games of their careers.

We’ll break down who’s playing and when, where to watch, and what to expect from each matchup. The ice hockey tournament always flies by, and with so much action packed into a short window, being prepared is the best way to make sure you don’t miss a moment.

Players To Watch: Dylan Larkin (USA), Lucas Raymond (Sweden), Moritz Seider (Germany), Eduards Tralmaks (Latvia)

Where To Watch: All of the Olympics coverage in the U.S. will be covered on NBC, USA Network. Check local start times as they may vary depending on region. 

Full Red Wings Olympic Schedule

Wednesday, February 11th

Sweden vs Italy - 3:10 p.m. EST (Lucas Raymond)

Thursday, February 12th

Latvia vs United States - 3:10 p.m. EST (Eduards Tralmaks & Dylan Larkin)

Germany vs Denmark - 3:10 p.m. EST (Moritz Seider)

Friday, February 13th 

Finland vs Sweden - 6:10 a.m. EST (Lucas Raymond)

Women's Playoffs Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 14th 

Sweden vs Slovakia - 6:10 a.m. EST (Lucas Raymond)

Germany vs Latvia - 6:10 a.m. EST (Moritz Seider & Eduards Tralmaks)

United States vs Denmark - 3:10 p.m. EST (Dylan Larkin)

Sunday, February 15th

Denmark vs Latvia - 1:10 p.m. EST (Eduards Tralmaks)

United States vs Germany - 3:10 p.m. EST (Dylan Larkin & Moritz Seider)

Larkin anchors Team USA's third line and key power play unit, poised for a breakout international performance.
Monday, February 16th

Women's Playoffs Semifinals

Tuesday, February 17th

Men's Playoffs Qualification Round

Wednesday, February 18th

Men's Playoffs Quarterfinals 

Thursday, February 19th

Women's Medal Round

Friday, February 20th

Men's Playoffs Semifinals

Saturday, February 21st

Men's Bronze Medal Game - 2:40 p.m. EST

Sunday, February 22nd

Men's Gold Medal Game - 8:10 a.m. EST

