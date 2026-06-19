Goaltender Michal Postava Determined To Crack Red Wings Lineup Next Season
Goaltender Michal Postava is coming off a successful first season in North America with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and he'd love nothing more than to take the next step in 2026-27 with the Detroit Red Wings.
The Detroit Red Wings took a gamble by signing Czech goaltender Michal Postava last season, and it paid off for them.
Postava, who backstopped HC Kometa Brno to the Czech Extraliga Championship in 2025, enjoyed a successful first season in North America playing with the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.
Outplaying fellow prospect Sebastian Cossa down the stretch toward the Calder Cup Playoffs, Postava was named the club's starter in the postseason after amassing a 17-6 record with a sparkling 1.71 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.
While the season for the Griffins ultimately came to a close at the hands of the Chicago Wolves, Postava is already looking ahead to next season, and he'd love nothing more than to make his presence felt at the NHL level with the Red Wings.
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The Red Wings are not likely to re-sign veteran goaltender Cam Talbot, who turns 39 years old in early July. They also have Postava's teammate Sebastian Cossa waiting in the wings.
However, there has been rampant speculation regarding Cossa's future with the Red Wings. He still has only one game of NHL experience under his belt, and that came in relief of Ville Husso in December 2024 against the Buffalo Sabres.
Cossa is also no longer waiver-exempt, and is a pending restricted free agent in the summer.
In the meantime, Postava has his sights set on being Detroit's backup goaltender next season behind John Gibson, who has one year left on his contract.
While it was a bit of an adjustment coming into the North American style of play, Postava feels he caught on quickly.
"Since it was my first season abroad, it was a bit more challenging," Postava said. "I had to get used to the new environment and the smaller pitch or communicating in English with the other guys."
Postava, who missed time during the season because of an injury, soon rounded back into form.
"Fortunately, after returning, I started in a similar form to the fall," he said. "Our entire team was doing incredibly well, which of course also helped me a lot.”
The Griffins became the first AHL team in several decades to clinch a postseason spot in February, and enjoyed an impressive 51-16-4-1 record for 107 points, good for first overall in the the Central Division and second overall in the AHL.
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