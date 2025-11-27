Griffins Continue Historic Hot Streak, Complete Road Sweep Over Stars

Wednesday brought contrasting fortunes for the Detroit Red Wings organization as the NHL club endured a harsh 6-3 defeat at the hands of the last-place Nashville Predators, marking one of their more disappointing outings of the season. Meanwhile, in the AHL, the Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated a milestone, completing their first season-series road sweep of the Texas Stars since 2015-16 with a 6-3 victory.

Grand Rapids continued its record-setting start, now boasting a 14-1-0-1 record, the best in franchise history through 16 games. Remarkably, the Griffins remain unbeaten in regulation away from home, holding a 7-0-0-1 road record. Their 14 wins in 16 games mirror the team’s previous high-performance stretch from November 2015 to January 2016, which included a franchise-record 15-game winning streak.

Captain Dominik Shine reached a personal milestone by recording his 200th career point with the Griffins, becoming only the seventh player in team history to do so. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa improved to 7-1-0-0 on the season, stopping 24 shots in Wednesday’s victory. Forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Eduards Tralmaks both found the scoresheet, extending their point streaks to three games, while Tyler Angle stretched his streak to four games. Defenseman William Lagesson had one of the best games of his pro career, notching three assists, tying his career-high for a single game.

The Griffins struck first in the opening period when Sheldon Dries converted a John Leonard feed from behind the net just seven minutes into the frame. Texas responded on a power play when Trey Taylor beat Cossa with a point shot to tie things up at one.

The second period saw the Stars briefly regain the lead through a Kyle Looft tally, but the Griffins answered quickly as Lagesson’s sharp-angle shot bounced in front of Jakub Rychlovsky and was redirected into the net to tie the game once again. Grand Rapids took back the lead when Tyler Angle found the back of the net for his second goal of the season. Stars forward Cameron Hughes again evened the score late in the third, proving Texas wasn't going to go down without a fight.

Red Wings' blue chip prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard play the role of hero as he regained the lead for Grand Rapids four minutes into the third as Grand Rapids wouldn't look back. The Griffins would go on to ice the game with John Leonard and Dominik Shine empty-net goals, giving Grand Rapids the 6-3 win and the sweep over Texas.

The Griffins will return home to host the Iowa Wild in a two-game series, starting Friday at 6:45 p.m. Fans can follow the action on 96.1 The Game, WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM, or stream via AHL.TV on FloHockey.tv.

