Is There A Path To Dylan Larkin Continuing With Red Wings?

Now that the Detroit Red Wings will have a new general manager, does that open the door to Dylan Larkin potentially rescinding his trade request?
The Detroit Red Wings organization as a whole is in unfamiliar territory, entering a crossroads that started in April when they took ownership of the NHL's longest current playoff drought at 10 years and counting.
Not only do they now hold the longest drought in franchise history, which is now a century, but they were also rocked by the trade request of homegrown captain Dylan Larkin in early June.
What's more, it was announced earlier this week that the club is undergoing a major leadership transition, as GM Steve Yzerman stepped down from his role.
This begs the question: whoever ultimately takes over the general manager position for the Red Wings, can he convince Larkin to change his mind?
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Losing Larkin for anything other than a player of equal value will be a tremendous blow to Detroit's already slim playoff chances for the upcoming season, as he's coming off a career-best 34 goals.
Larkin, who has reached the 30-goal plateau in each of the last four seasons, apparently grew frustrated over what he felt was a lack of meaningful progress, and also made no secret of the fact he didn't like how Yzerman didn't swing a major trade at the 2025 NHL Deadline, which likely contributed to their reported "frosty" relationship.
If Detroit's next general manager is willing to make more aggressive moves, what are the chances that Larkin rescinds his request and continues with the club?
If he hopes to repair his relationship with the large segment of the Red Wings fan base that was understandably alienated by his trade request, he would likely need to issue a statement similar to the one his friend, Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, released.
Of course, there's also the possibility that bridge has been burned and that Larkin has played his final game in a Red Wings uniform.
Among the many meaningful tasks that Detroit's next general manager will have will include dealing with the Larkin situation, and whether or not a resolution can be reached that results in the Waterford, Mich. native remaining with the club remains to be seen.
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