"It Means So Much To Me": Trey Augustine Reflects On Being Part Of The Red Wings' Organization

Detroit Red Wings prospect goaltender Trey Augustine, who is now with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, reflected
The Detroit Red Wings are fortunate to have two of the NHL's most intriguing goaltending prospects in their system, one of whom is expected to make the jump to a full-time role in Detroit next season.
Sebastian Cossa (15th overall, 2021 NHL Draft) and Trey Augustine (41st overall, 2023 NHL Draft) are both currently with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, and fans are understandably excited at the thought of one (or even both of them) being an eventual brick wall for the Red Wings at some point in the near future.
Augustine, who hails from the Detroit suburb of South Lyon, played for the U.S. National Team Development Program in Plymouth and attended Michigan State University.
He has since joined the Griffins on an amateur tryout after completing his time in the collegiate ranks.
Having grown up in Michigan as a Red Wings fan, routinely attending games at Joe Louis Arena, getting a chance to suit up for the club would be nothing short of living out a childhood dream.
“It means so much to me and my family as well,” Augustine explained recently to WILX reporter Ben Shockley, reflecting on the significance of joining the Red Wings organization.
“Me and my Dad used to go to games at Joe Louis Arena all the time, seeing Jimmy Howard, Pavel Datsyuk, Henrik Zetterberg play,” he added. “I mean, growing up in Michigan, I've always been a Red Wings fan. Hopefully one day, I'll get to wear the Winged Wheel.”
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While with the Spartans, Augustine became the goaltender in school history to win the Mike Richter Award as the nation's top player at his position, and was also named a First Team All-American two consecutive years.
Additionally, he won back to back Big Ten Goaltender of the Year awards, and was also a 2026 Hobey Baker Award Top Ten Finalist.
Making the adjustment to life in professional hockey has been smooth so far, and Augustine hopes that he'll eventually see some playing time.
"It's been good so far, it's a little different than Michigan State, but it's been good to get my feet wet," he said. "Looking forward to playing hockey down the stretch."
"There are a bunch of new guys, but they're all great and helped me feel like part of the team, which is awesome. "
Right now, Augustine is third on the Griffins' goaltending depth chart behind Cossa and Michal Postava. While his competitive side wants to see as much playing time as possible, he's also voiced his support for his teammates while standing at the ready if he's called upon.
"Obviously, I'd like to play every game, but they're a great team with two great other goalies," Augustine said of Cossa and Postava. "I'll just do anything I can to help them be ready to go, and obviously put myself in a position where if I'm called to play, I'm ready."
"Obviously, we're trying to win the Calder Cup here, and the coaches are gonna play who they think will give the team the best chance to win the game, and I'm going to do everything I can to help support that," he continued.
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