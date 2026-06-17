"It's Tough": Chris Osgood Reacts To Dylan Larkin's Trade Request

Former Detroit Red Wings goaltender Chris Osgood, who has his name on the Stanley Cup three times with the franchise, reacts to the explosive trade request by Dylan Larkin.
The 2026 NHL Draft is quickly approaching, and while the Detroit Red Wings don't currently have a selection in the opening round, the top news story surrounding the organization is the future of captain Dylan Larkin.
Earlier this month, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Larkin had requested a trade from the Red Wings despite having affirmed his commitment and desire to win the Stanley Cup with the organization in April.
Since then, numerous reports have surfaced over Larkin's alleged short three-team trade list, though newer reports indicate that his representation is willing to entertain expanding that list.
In the meantime, former Red Wings four-time Stanley Cup winner Darren McCarty stated his belief that Larkin was turning his back on the club that selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. Now, McCarty's longtime Detroit teammate Chris Osgood is weighing in.
Speaking on the "Ozzy and Keats" podcast, which he co-hosts with former broadcaster John Keating, Osgood admitted that Larkin's trade request caught him by surprise.
"That's tough, it's real tough," Osgood said. "I'm surprised for sure. Both sides - it's difficult, it's hard when you give three teams. I believe his agent, he has Vegas, Florida, and Minnesota. The thing with that is, you're Steve Yzerman - and he's been through this before with Martin St. Louis and Jonathan Drouin, he's going to be patient."
Osgood then pointed to GM Steve Yzerman's tenure with the Tampa Bay Lightning, when he navigated trade requests from captain Martin St. Louis and Jonathan Drouin.
Yzerman ultimately dealt St. Louis to the New York Rangers in exchange for Ryan Callahan, while taking a much more patient approach with Drouin before eventually moving him to Montreal for Mikhail Sergachev.
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"It's one thing to make the request, but in the end, it's Steve's job to make sure the Wings get what they expect back in a deal," Osgood said. "I think it's going to go on for quite some time to be honest, John. I just don't see a path with any of those teams."
"They're in a tough spot," Osgood concluded.
While many have speculated that the Red Wings could deal Larkin at some point during the NHL Draft later this month, there remains the possibility that Yzerman chooses the patient approach with this situation until he feels he gets the best possible return for Larkin.
There's also the very real possibility that Yzerman doesn't receive what he feels is an adequate offer from another club for Larkin and ultimately retains him.
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