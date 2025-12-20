Jonatan Berggren Scores with Blues, Speaks After Red Wings Exit

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The tenure of former Detroit Red Wings 2018 second round (33rd overall) pick Jonatan Berggren came to an official close this week, as he was placed on waivers and subsequently claimed by the St. Louis Blues.

In his second game with the Blues on Thursday night against the New York Rangers at Enterprise Center, he demonstrated why the Red Wings once viewed him as a potential key contributor on offense by sniping a shot past goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

While the Rangers ultimately fell by a 2-1 score in overtime, Berggren said that he felt comfortable in his new surroundings.

“I just play my game,” Berggren said. “I haven't played a lot of hockey this season, so it's just fun to be out there and be with the boys and play good hockey. … It's easy for me to adapt, a really fun group and very skillful. So yeah, they make it easy for me.”

While he began the game playing alongside another former Red Wings forward in Pius Suter, he would later be elevated to the top line alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich.

“I just try to play my game and hopefully keep doing that and play good," Berggren continued. "It's super fun to play with those two guys. Really skillful players. So yeah, let's keep going.”

Berggren showed flashes of offensive upside during his rookie campaign with the Red Wings, scoring 15 goals in 67 games. However, he was unable to secure a roster spot with the club the following season, playing the majority of 2023-24 with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Last season, his last full campaign in the Red Wings' organization, he scored 12 goals while adding 12 assists in 75 games.

The Red Wings chose to re-sign Berggren, who was a restricted free agent, over the summer to a one-year contract worth $1.825 million.

