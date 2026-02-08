Little Caesars Arena Draws Historic Crowd For Rivalry Matchup

While the Detroit Red Wings are on a brief hiatus to accommodate the 2026 Winter Olympic break, there was action at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday evening between two local historic rivals.
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans met one another in the annual "Duel In The D", a matchup highlighted by star Red Wings prospect goaltender Trey Augustine between the pipes for the Spartans.
Ultimately, it was Augustine and the Spartans emerging victorious over the Wolverines, winning by a 5-2 final score and marking their third straight "Duel In The D" victory.
Additionally, the matchup in Detroit set an NCAA season record for indoor attendance, with more than 19,400 fans packing Little Caesars Arena.
Augustine, who could very well be the Red Wings' goaltender of the future, made 25 saves in the victory, claiming his 20th win of the season.
