Logo
Detroit Red Wings
Powered by Roundtable
Little Caesars Arena Draws Historic Crowd For Rivalry Matchup cover image

Little Caesars Arena Draws Historic Crowd For Rivalry Matchup

Michael Whitaker
6h
Partner
382Members·3,099Posts
Mwhitaker89@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Little Caesars Arena set an NCAA indoor attendance record in the latest edition of the "Duel In The D" tilt between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

While the Detroit Red Wings are on a brief hiatus to accommodate the 2026 Winter Olympic break, there was action at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday evening between two local historic rivals. 

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans met one another in the annual "Duel In The D", a matchup highlighted by star Red Wings prospect goaltender Trey Augustine between the pipes for the Spartans. 

Ultimately, it was Augustine and the Spartans emerging victorious over the Wolverines, winning by a 5-2 final score and marking their third straight "Duel In The D" victory. 

Additionally, the matchup in Detroit set an NCAA season record for indoor attendance, with more than 19,400 fans packing Little Caesars Arena.

Augustine, who could very well be the Red Wings' goaltender of the future, made 25 saves in the victory, claiming his 20th win of the season. 

Detroit Red Wings goaltending prospect Trey Augustine may not be far away from the start of his professional career within Detroit's system.
thehockeynews.comTop Red Wings Prospect Poised To Make Major Career Leap Detroit Red Wings goaltending prospect Trey Augustine may not be far away from the start of his professional career within Detroit's system.

He also improved to 3-0 in games played at Little Caesars Arena, a potentially good sign of things to come in his future career. 

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest newsgame-day coverage, and player features

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Topics:Latest News
1