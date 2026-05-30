Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Compared To Hall Of Fame Red Wings Rival

"He has a physical element," Granqvist said of Brandsegg-Nygård via hockeysverige. "And (former player and agent) Andreas (Johansson) actually said that he reminds you (Peter Forsberg) a little bit in the psyche. He's a bit of a shy guy outside, but when it's a competition, he drives. He has both the skills to score goals, but is also a grumpy winner, which we love."