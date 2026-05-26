Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Does It Again, Snipes OT Winner

"The information I've received is that he's a hell of a shooter, and I watched the one playoff game in Grand Rapids last year and I thought he set himself up to shoot all the time," McLellan said in September. "If someone gets him the puck, he's ready to shoot. I think it's a big part of his game, he has that heaviness and all those other things but for me, the shot isn't a surprise. I've been told it and I've witnessed it."