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Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Does It Again, Snipes OT Winner cover image

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Does It Again, Snipes OT Winner

Michael Whitaker
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Michael Whitaker
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Updated at May 26, 2026, 17:08
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The debut of Michael Brandsegg-Nygård with Team Norway during the 2026 IIHF World Championship has been impressive.

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Following the conclusion of the season for the Grand Rapids Griffins, who were eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs by the Chicago Wolves, forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård joined Team Norway for the ongoing 2026 IIHF World Championship. 

Not only did he score twice in his first game as part of his club's 4-1 win over Czechia, but he's continuing to show a flair for the dramatic with his scoring prowess.

Brandsegg-Nygård scored the overtime game-winning goal on Tuesday against Denmark, skating from the defensive zone into the offsensive zone, pivoting, and then firing a shot from the stop of the slot into the back of the net. 

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Brandsegg-Nygård appeared in 12 games for the Red Wings at the beginning of the season, having made the club out of Training Camp. While he was eventually returned to the Griffins (and later played an additional two regular season games), Detroit head coach Todd McLellan was impressed by his shot power from what he saw of him. 

Having joined Team Norway for the 2026 IIHF World Championship, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård scored twice as part of their 4-1 win over Team Czechia.
thehockeynews.comMichael Brandsegg-Nygård Gives Norway A Spark With Offensive OutburstHaving joined Team Norway for the 2026 IIHF World Championship, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård scored twice as part of their 4-1 win over Team Czechia.

"The information I've received is that he's a hell of a shooter, and I watched the one playoff game in Grand Rapids last year and I thought he set himself up to shoot all the time," McLellan said in September. "If someone gets him the puck, he's ready to shoot. I think it's a big part of his game, he has that heaviness and all those other things but for me, the shot isn't a surprise. I've been told it and I've witnessed it." 

Brandsegg-Nygård will be hoping to not only stake his claim to another roster spot with the Red Wings in the fall, but to keep it this time. 

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