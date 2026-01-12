Multiple Reports Link Red Wings To Flames' Rasmus Andersson

"The one thing about that is we talked about with Quinn Hughes, Hughes wanted to go to the Red Wings, they were one of the teams he was very interested in but Steve Yzerman wasn't doing it without an extension, so I would have to think Detroit would have to know what Andersson would sign for before they would do that," Friedman explained. "I didn't get the sense that anything was that close, I just heard that the noise was starting to pick up."