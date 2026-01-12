Multiple Reports Link Red Wings To Flames' Rasmus Andersson

The Detroit Red Wings were previously in conversations about landing superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. Insider reports later revealed that the Red Wings were not willing to part with certain assets to get the deal done and that Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman did not want to trade for Hughes without a contract extension in place. Those rumors are beginning to surface again, this time involving another star defenseman.
The Calgary Flames have endured a turbulent season, bouncing from the worst team in the league to nearly a playoff position before falling back to a bottom four record in the NHL. It has been a difficult year for the Flames, and it has been public for some time that the team is looking to move certain assets, including pending free agent defenseman Rasmus Andersson.
The top four blueliner has logged the most minutes on the Flames this season at more than 24 minutes per game and has contributed offensively with the second most points on the team, recording 28 points in 45 games.
The Red Wings have reportedly begun conversations with the Flames regarding a potential deal for Andersson, but Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman added clarity on the situation during the latest episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast, noting that the two sides are not close to finalizing a deal.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
"The one thing about that is we talked about with Quinn Hughes, Hughes wanted to go to the Red Wings, they were one of the teams he was very interested in but Steve Yzerman wasn't doing it without an extension, so I would have to think Detroit would have to know what Andersson would sign for before they would do that," Friedman explained. "I didn't get the sense that anything was that close, I just heard that the noise was starting to pick up."
More reports came from another well known insider in the hockey world with Daily Faceoff's Jeff Marek, who also linked the Red Wings and Andersson saying "they're probably looking for a top 4 veteran defenseman, Rasmus Andersson I would imagine has at least been a point of interest."
The 2026 Winter Olympics are just weeks away, and Andersson is set to represent his home country of Sweden. Friedman noted that the league could experience a soft trade deadline ahead of the Olympic break, similar to last season when several teams made deals prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off. As a result, if a deal between the Red Wings and Flames were to materialize, it could happen sooner rather than later.
Andersson is a right shot defenseman, a position that is already crowded on Detroit’s blue line with Moritz Seider and Axel Sandin-Pellikka. However, there is potential for Andersson to shift to the left side, take over a bottom pairing role alongside Jacob Benard-Docker, swap positions with Sandin-Pellikka, or anchor the third pairing for the remainder of the season and into the playoffs.
Such a move could be a key addition as the Red Wings look to snap their near decade long playoff drought while maintaining their current first place position in the Atlantic Division.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.