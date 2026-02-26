NHL Insider: Red Wings Have Trade Offer On The Table For Canucks' Tyler Myers

The Detroit Red Wings have been actively exploring the trade market for a defenseman to add depth down the final stretch of the season. The team had previously been linked to players like Quinn Hughes and Rasmus Andersson before both were dealt, and recent rumors suggested they were interested in MacKenzie Weegar of the Calgary Flames.
A new potential target has emerged, as reports indicate the Red Wings may have already made an offer for Tyler Myers of the Vancouver Canucks.
CHEK News’ Rick Dhaliwal and TSN’s Darren Dreger reported late Wednesday that Myers sat out Vancouver’s first game back from the Olympic break versus the Winnipeg Jets due to trade reasons.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Dreger added that Myers, who has a no-move clause, was taking time to consider an offer from the Canucks. On Thursday, Dreger further reported, "Detroit is the target," noting that other teams, including the Dallas Stars, had also expressed interest.
TSN's Chris Johnston confirmed it was the Red Wings that has made an offer for Myers as he would go on to say the Canucks like the offer but Myers has not yet signed off on letting the deal go through just yet. Johnston also noted that Myers and his family like the Vancouver area and have been with the Canucks for the last seven seasons so coming to a decision on approving the deal could take some additional time.
Myers would provide defensive depth and veteran leadership at 36 years old, something GM Steve Yzerman could look to use in mentoring the younger defensemen on the roster.
Myers’ contract carries a manageable $3 million cap hit through next season, giving Detroit flexibility if the fit isn’t ideal. Standing six-foot-eight, Myers has been valued for his size, reach, and defensive reliability, often contributing 20-30 points in a season. While he posted a plus-18 rating over the past two seasons with Vancouver, the Canucks’ struggles this season have resulted in a minus-25 rating.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.