On This Day: Red Wings Acquired Eventual Stanley Cup Champion For One Dollar

What followed was one of the great value heists in league history as Draper would go on to spend the next 17 seasons in Detroit, becoming a fixture in the lineup beginning in the 1993-94 season and forming one-quarter of the legendary Grind Line alongside Kirk Maltby and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty. That checking line played an integral role in ending Detroit's 42-year championship drought in 1997.