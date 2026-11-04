Pierre LeBrun Reports Dylan Larkin’s Camp Won’t Budge As Red Wings Stalemate Continues

Detroit Red Wings
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Nov 4, 2026 1:03 AMPublished Nov 4, 2026 1:03 AM
Updated Nov 4, 2026 1:21 AM
According to the latest information from NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Dylan Larkin and his representation aren't backing down from the line they've drawn regarding his 10-team approved destination list.
The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a standoff with now-former captain Dylan Larkin, whom the team suspended without pay last week after he informed the organization that he'd "had enough" of his current situation.
In a statement released through NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Larkin's agent, Pat Brisson, said his client has remained "professional and cooperative" in the wake of his trade request, which has yet to be granted, but has now reached his limit with the ongoing stalemate.
“Dylan’s had enough of the situation," Brisson said via LeBrun last week. "We believe he’s been very professional and cooperative through this process.”
Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff confirmed later in the day that he was informed by Brisson that Larkin would no longer report to the rink and that he "no longer wants to be a Red Wing".
Horcoff also indicated that he's in no hurry to trade Larkin and that the club will wait as long as necessary to find the right deal that is best for the overall long-term health of the organization.
And based on the most recent development from LeBrun on Tuesday, it doesn't look as though a resolution is on the horizon any time soon.
According to LeBrun, Horcoff reached out to Larkin's agents to explain that he had tried to find a trade partner among the 10 teams on Larkin's approved destination list but had been unable to find a deal that provided a satisfactory return.
"According to my sources, Shawn Horcoff reached out to Dylan Larkin's agents, Pat Brisson and Matt Williams, in the last few days to say, 'I've tried everything with the ten teams on your list, but I haven't been able to find a trade that makes sense for us, the Detroit Red Wings,'" LeBrun said while appearing on TSN's Aux 4 coins de la LNH (Across the NHL) segment. "'Please, would it be possible to add some other teams to the list?'"
LeBrun then said Horcoff's request was rebuffed by Larkin's camp, which appears to be digging its heels in even further.
"According to my sources, Pat Brisson's response to the Red Wings - again, in the last few days - was, 'No - we've already given you ten teams. You're capable of making a trade with those ten teams.'"
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Larkin requested a trade from the Red Wings shortly after saying he remained committed to the organization following the end of the 2025-26 season, which saw Detroit miss the playoffs for a 10th consecutive year.
The trade request became public in early June, and then-Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman confirmed it shortly after the 2026 NHL Draft. Yzerman also noted that there were no guarantees a trade would happen, pointing out that Larkin still had several years remaining on the eight-year extension he signed in 2023.
thehockeynews.com"As Long As Is Necessary": Shawn Horcoff Not Rushing To Trade Suspended Dylan LarkinDetroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said that he's not rushing to trade Dylan Larkin, who was suspended from the team without pay on Thursday after informing the club he no longer wanted to be part of it.
Larkin, who suffered an off-ice injury before the start of Training Camp, confirmed in mid-September that he'd requested to be moved, but declined to elaborate the reasons why or if the request was still valid.
He was heavily booed by fans at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 2 in the home opener while being introduced along with the rest of the club's inactive players.
After missing the first two games of 2026-27, Larkin returned on Oct. 6 against the Ottawa Senators, scoring a goal and adding an assist, and earning the first star of the game.
Before deciding that he'd no longer report to the rink, Larkin appeared in 10 games, scoring twice while adding four assists.
His 649 career points rank 10th all-time in Red Wings franchise history.
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