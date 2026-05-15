PWHL Detroit Names Manon Rhéaume As General Manager

Manon Rhéaume, the first woman to appear in an NHL game, has been selected as the new general manager of PWHL Detroit.
Last week, the Professional Women's Hockey League officially announced that Detroit would become the ninth city to host a team, with games to be played at Little Caesars Arena.
This week, they've selected their new general manager, and it happens to be one of the icons of women's hockey.
Manon Rhéaume, the first woman ever to appear in an NHL game, is the new GM of the PWHL women's club.
“Manon is a pioneer whose impact on the game extends far beyond the ice,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. “She brings an unmatched hockey resume, a championship mindset. (She) has a lifelong commitment to growing the women’s game. Her experience at every level of hockey, combined with her leadership and vision, makes her the perfect person to lead PWHL Detroit.”
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“I’m incredibly honored and excited to join the PWHL and help build something special in Detroit,” Rhéaume said. “This city has such a deep hockey tradition. The passion for hockey here is truly special. The growth of women’s hockey has been incredible to watch. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of the sport alongside the PWHL. I can’t wait to get started and build a team that Detroit fans will be proud of.”
Rhéaume has spent the last four years with the Los Angeles Kings in their hockey operations department and was also a former analyst on Bally Sports Detroit. She's also spent 11 years with the Little Caesars AAA (LCAAA) Hockey Club.
A former goaltender, she made history with not one but two appearances in NHL preseason action with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992 and 1993.
The 2026 PWHL Draft will be held four blocks away from Little Ceasars Arena at the Fox Theater.
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