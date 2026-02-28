Red Wings Announce Dominik Shine Has Been Recalled From Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings will look to make it two straight wins as they resume their 2025–26 regular season schedule following the Olympic break with a Saturday night matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Ahead of the game, they've announced a roster move. Grand Rapids Griffins team captain Dominik Shine has been recalled from the AHL:
Shine, who was named the 19th captain in Griffins history prior to the start of this season, has scored 21 goals while adding 16 assists in 38 games played in 2025-26.
He earned his first NHL experience with the Red Wings last season, registering an assist in nine games.
He was also recently re-signed by the organization in January to a two-year, two-way extension.
The Grand Rapids Griffins have put together an extraordinary campaign, becoming the earliest American Hockey League team since 1993 to clinch a playoff berth at this point in the season.
