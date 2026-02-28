Logo
Red Wings Announce Dominik Shine Has Been Recalled From Griffins cover image

Red Wings Announce Dominik Shine Has Been Recalled From Griffins

Michael Whitaker
8h
Michael Whitaker
8h
Updated at Feb 28, 2026, 14:17
Grand Rapids Griffins team captain Dominik Shine has been called back up to the Red Wings ahead of Saturday evening's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Detroit Red Wings will look to make it two straight wins as they resume their 2025–26 regular season schedule following the Olympic break with a Saturday night matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ahead of the game, they've announced a roster move. Grand Rapids Griffins team captain Dominik Shine has been recalled from the AHL: 

While there has been no official announcement from the Red Wings regarding an injury, there was a moment during Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators that could be the reason why.

Forward James van Riemsdyk was shaken up when a puck deflected and struck him in the face, causing him to go down the tunnel toward the dressing room; he only played 7:43 during the game. 

Shine, who was named the 19th captain in Griffins history prior to the start of this season, has scored 21 goals while adding 16 assists in 38 games played in 2025-26. 

He earned his first NHL experience with the Red Wings last season, registering an assist in nine games. 

He was also recently re-signed by the organization in January to a two-year, two-way extension. 

The Grand Rapids Griffins have put together an extraordinary campaign, becoming the earliest American Hockey League team since 1993 to clinch a playoff berth at this point in the season.

