Red Wings Announce Multiple Call-Ups From Griffins

Holl, who is skating in the final season of his three-year deal, has yet to appear in an NHL game with the Red Wings this season. He has tallied two goals and eight assists in 31 games with the Griffins thus far.
Dries, a Macomb, Mich., native and former Western Michigan University Bronco, has also yet to skate with Detroit this season. He has recorded 14 goals and 14 assists in 32 games with the Griffins.
