Red Wings Announce Multiple Call-Ups From Griffins cover image

Red Wings Announce Multiple Call-Ups From Griffins

Updated at Jan 29, 2026, 23:02
In the wake of Simon Edvinsson's absence, the Detroit Red Wings have announced a series of roster moves involving the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Detroit Red Wings are dealing with an injury to their second-best defenseman, Simon Edvinsson, who was hurt earlier this month during Detroit's 2-1 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

The Red Wings have since announced that not only is he not going to play until at least after the Olympic breaks in late February, but that he's now been placed on Injured Reserve. 

Additionally, head coach Todd McLellan said the flu is making its way through the dressing room.

In Edvinsson's absence, the Red Wings have sought reinforcements from the Grand Rapids Griffins. 

Earlier on Thursday, the club announced that defenseman Justin Holl and forward Sheldon Dries have been summoned from Grand Rapids.

Holl, who is skating in the final season of his three-year deal, has yet to appear in an NHL game with the Red Wings this season. He has tallied two goals and eight assists in 31 games with the Griffins thus far.

Dries, a Macomb, Mich., native and former Western Michigan University Bronco, has also yet to skate with Detroit this season. He has recorded 14 goals and 14 assists in 32 games with the Griffins.

