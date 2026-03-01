Red Wings' Comeback Effort Dashed In 5-2 Loss To Stingy Hurricanes

The Detroit Red Wings dug themselves into a three-goal hole against the Carolina Hurricanes, and despite showing signs of life with a brief comeback effort, a familiar face ultimately delivered the decisive blow.
Former Detroit defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who skated one season with the club in 2023–24 and recorded 56 points, struck early in the third period to restore Carolina’s multi-goal lead en route to a 5–2 victory for the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.
The loss dropped the Red Wings back into a Wild Card position in the tightly-packed Eastern Conference standings due to wins by the Buffalo Sabres, who have been one of the NHL's hottest clubs since mid-December, and the Montreal Canadiens.
Detroit trailed by two goals at the end of the opening 20 minutes of play thanks to goals from Carolina forwards Taylor Hall and Sebastian Aho.
Hall broke in alone on and beat goaltender Cam Talbot, making his first start since late January, after he blocked defenseman Simon Edvinsson's shot at the opposite blue line. Aho scored on the power-play in the waning seconds of the period.
Carolina then bolstered their lead to 3-0 thanks to a tally from Eric Robinson at the 2:52 mark, but the Red Wings gave their fans hope of a comeback effort thanks to a pair of goals in quick fashion from Edvinsson and Patrick Kane.
However, those hopes were dashed by Gostisbehere, who scored at 2:18 of the third period. Jackson Blake then put Carolina back up by three goals just over three minutes later.
Talbot finished with 31 saves, while his Carolina counterpart Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.
The Red Wings faltered on their only power-play chance of the game, while the Hurricanes finished at 25 percent efficiency by going 1-for-4 with the man advantage.
Detroit's three-game road swing will conclude on Monday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena with a matchup against the Nashville Predators.
