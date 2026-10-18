Red Wings Complete Comeback, Defeat Sharks 4-3 Via Shootout

Detroit Red Wings
697 Members•4,138 Posts
Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026 2:44 AMPublished Oct 18, 2026 2:44 AM
Trailing 3-1 in the third period, the Detroit Red Wings mounted a successful comeback effort against the visiting San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena.
The Detroit Red Wings found themselves trailing by a 3-1 score in the third period of Saturday night's contest against the visiting San Jose Sharks, one of the NHL's most exciting young, up and coming clubs.
But they didn't wilt, and in the end, they got the last laugh.
Emmitt Finnie and Alex DeBrincat scored third period goals for the Red Wings, while Lucas Raymond scored the only goal in the subsequent shootout, resulting in a 4-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena.
With the win, the Red Wings improved their record to 3-3-2 in the early goings of the 2026-27 campaign.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
It was defenseman Justin Faulk who got the scoring started for the Red Wings, beating former Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the point while on the power play. San Jose responded later in the frame with a power play goal of their own from defenseman Dmitry Orlov.
The Sharks took a 2-1 lead thanks to superstar captain Macklin Celebrini, who capped a three-way passing play with a one-timed blast over the glove of Red Wings goaltender John Gibson following a turnover from William Wallinder.
San Jose then extended their lead to 3-1 early in the third period, striking for the second time with the man-advantage.
But Detroit began fighting their way back into the contest soon afterward. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård sent a perfect shot-pass to a waiting Emmitt Finnie at the side of the net, who had a tap-in for his third goal of the season.
With Gibson on the bench, it was DeBrincat who once again came through in the clutch for Detroit, roofing a loose puck over Nedeljkovic from the same spot Finnie scored; it was his fifth of the season.
The Red Wings not only killed off a Sharks power play in overtime, but got the only goal of the subsequent shootout from Raymond, who is still searching for his first official tally of 2026-27.
DeBrincat and Brandsegg-Nygård were both stopped by Nedeljkovic in the shootout; he finished with 24 saves. Gibson stopped all three Sharks shooters, which included Will Smith, Celebrini, and Stenberg; he finished with 31 saves, the biggest of which was a sprawling two-pad stack on Celebrini late in the first period.
After playing seven of their first eight games at home, the Red Wings will now embark on a four-game Western road swing, beginning Tuesday night in Seattle against the Kraken; Detroit will look to avenge their 6-3 loss to the Kraken from Oct. 9.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy