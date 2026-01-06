Red Wings' Eduards Tralmaks Named To Team Latvia Olympic Roster

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Eduards Tralmaks is set to take the international stage, joining Detroit Red Wings teammates Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider at the upcoming Olympics after being selected to represent Team Latvia.

Tralmaks’ selection is another milestone for both the player and a Latvian hockey program that continues its rapid rise. Once viewed as a nation fighting to avoid relegation at major tournaments like the World Juniors and World Championships, Latvia has firmly established itself among hockey’s growing powers. The country now features four skaters and two goaltenders in the NHL, with several additional Olympic hopefuls competing professionally across Europe and North America, including in the AHL.

The 27-year-old Tralmaks is one of six Latvian skaters currently playing in the AHL and has been one of the most productive. He is tied for second among Latvian AHL players in scoring with Providence Bruins forward Dans Ločmelis, as both have 18 points, though Tralmaks has done so in 31 games. Only Sandis Vilmanis of the Charlotte Checkers has more, leading the group with 21 points.

Latvia will face a demanding Olympic group that includes the United States, along with rising hockey nations Germany and Denmark. For Tralmaks, the tournament represents a chance to test himself against elite competition while showcasing his game on the sport’s biggest stage.

A native of Riga, Latvia, Tralmaks has been a standout for Grand Rapids this season. He ranks in the top ten in AHL goal scoring with 14 goals and sits inside the league’s top 14 in plus-minus rating at plus-15. His 18 points rank sixth on a deep and talented Griffins roster that recently added even more top-end skill with former first-round pick Nate Danielson being reassigned to the AHL on Tuesday morning. The added talent around him could further elevate Tralmaks’ game, and the Olympics present a major opportunity to raise his profile with a strong international performance.

Tralmaks is no stranger to wearing Latvia’s colors. He has represented his country at multiple world events, most recently at the 2024 and 2025 World Championships. Across those two tournaments, he recorded four goals and five assists for nine points in 14 games. At last year’s World Championship, Tralmaks led Latvia in points and assists with seven in seven games while ranking second on the team in goals.

He also played a pivotal role in helping Latvia qualify for the Olympics, scoring one goal in three Olympic qualifying games. Earlier in his career, Tralmaks earned his professional contract after representing Latvia at the 2017 World Junior Championship, where he recorded two assists in six games.

Despite his extensive international resume, one accomplishment still eludes him. Tralmaks has yet to win a medal with Team Latvia. The upcoming Olympics offer him another chance to change that narrative and potentially deliver a defining moment for both his career and his country.

