Red Wings Interim Shawn Horcoff Has Several Key Tasks Ahead Of Him

“As our process continues to find the best possible leader for Red Wings hockey operations, I’m appreciative of Shawn for stepping up to serve in this capacity. His knowledge of our organization and range of experience allows us to operate with a clear decision-maker in place for the season ahead, while maintaining our commitment to carry out a thorough, methodical search process on our own timeline,” Ilitch said in part. “Shawn has my complete support and the authority to make decisions in the best interests of our organization.”