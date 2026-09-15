Red Wings Interim Shawn Horcoff Has Several Key Tasks Ahead Of Him

The Detroit Red Wings have named Shawn Horcoff their interim general manager with Training Camp less than 48 hours away.
Despite hiring a search firm and reportedly considering more than 100 candidates, the Detroit Red Wings have decided that assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff will serve as the club’s interim general manager.
Horcoff, who has been overseeing operations since former GM Steve Yzerman vacated his role exactly two months ago, will report directly to governor and CEO Chris Ilitch.
“As our process continues to find the best possible leader for Red Wings hockey operations, I’m appreciative of Shawn for stepping up to serve in this capacity. His knowledge of our organization and range of experience allows us to operate with a clear decision-maker in place for the season ahead, while maintaining our commitment to carry out a thorough, methodical search process on our own timeline,” Ilitch said in part. “Shawn has my complete support and the authority to make decisions in the best interests of our organization.”
The Red Wings, who have been operating without an official general manager since the middle of the summer, at least now have someone in place - albeit on an interim basis - with the authority to oversee several key decisions that need to be made.
And it’s not going to be an easy task.
The most obvious and immediate priority is signing defenseman Simon Edvinsson, a restricted free agent who has blossomed into Detroit’s second-best blue liner behind Moritz Seider, to a new contract.
Secondly, Horcoff must deal with the ongoing situation involving former captain Dylan Larkin, who requested a trade earlier this summer but remains on the roster and is expected to attend training camp when it begins Thursday.
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And third, forward Alex DeBrincat, who became Detroit’s first 40-goal scorer since Marian Hossa in 2008-09, is entering the final year of his current contract. He became eligible for an extension on July 1 and has already spoken openly about his desire to remain with the Red Wings.
In the short term, Horcoff will have an opportunity to officially audition for the full-time role as Detroit’s general manager.
Horcoff, who played collegiate hockey at Michigan State University, was selected in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 1998 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, with whom he spent most of his NHL career.
Horcoff was also part of the upstart No. 8-seeded Oilers squad who stunned the Red Wings in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2006. Later playing for both the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Horcoff retired from the NHL after appearing in 1,008 career games, tallying 186 goals with 325 assists.
He's worked with the Red Wings since being named director of player development in 2016; he was later named assistant GM and the GM of the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Red Wings begin Training Camp on Sept. 17, and will play their first preseason game on Monday, Sept. 21 at Columbus.
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