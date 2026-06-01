Red Wings Organization Loses Key Griffins Scorer As Forward Departs

After reaching 42 total points in 64 regular season games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, forward Eduards Tralmaks has signed a contract in Czechia.
Tralmaks, who was signed by the Red Wings last March to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season, has signed a contract in Czechia - but also made it clear that if an opportunity to return to North America presented itself, he would consider it.
(Translated from Latvian)
"I’ll be ready, I have a signed contract in Czechia, however, if an NHL offer comes my way, I can still consider it and go back to the NHL," Tralmaks explained. "This is the month when hockey ends and agent work begins. I think that in a month and a half we’ll see where I’ll be in the future."
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Tralmaks appeared in 64 regular-season games this season for the Grand Rapids Griffins, finishing fourth overall in total team scoring with 26 goals and 16 assists and helping them become the first AHL club in decades to clinch a playoff spot in February.
His 26 goals were second overall on the club behind only John Leonard's 33 goals. He also registered four goals in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.
Before signing with the Red Wings, Tralmaks played with Rytíři Kladno in the Czech Extraliga, and led the club in scoring with 23 goals and 28 assists for 51 total points, which were good for the most of any player in Czechia’s top professional league.
He did have previous experience playing in North America, spending several years with the University of Maine before collecting 41 total points in parts of three seasons with the Providence Bruins, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Boston Bruins.
Tralmaks also previously played for the EHL's Boston Jr. Bandits as well as the Chicago Steel of the USHL.
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