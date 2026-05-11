Red Wings Prospect Carter Bear Proving He's Built For The Big Stage

After scoring twice in Game 2 of the WHL Finals for the Everett Silvertips, Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear is now up to three goals in his last two games.
If the way Detroit Red Wings draft pick Carter Bear is playing for the WHL’s Everett Silvertips is any indication of what’s to come when he eventually makes the jump to the organization, fans are in for a treat.
Bear, Detroit’s first-round selection (13th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, opened the scoring for the Silvertips in Game 2 of their WHL Finals matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders, just like he did in the opening game of the series.
Bear, who added another goal for Everett later in the game, helped his club rebound from their Game 1 setback with a 6-2 victory in Saturday's Game 2, knotting the series at one win apiece.
Bear now has 19 points, including six goals, in 15 WHL postseason games this spring, along with an impressive plus-19 rating.
"It's always important (to score first), we always have to look ahead," Bear said afterward. "They're a strong team, they can capitalize on any chance they get. We have to be ready whenever they get the chance, and we have to shut them down whenever we can."
Everett head coach Steve Hamilton, who recently earned the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Coach of the Year, explained that part of Bear's identity has been the ability to balance his physical style of play without taking unnecessary penalties.
"I mean, Carter is obviously a physical guy and is involved," Hamilton said. "He's done a really good job with discipline and staying out of things, but you've gotta get your nose dirty if you want to be an effective player. I think he's done an excellent job of finding that line, and he contributes in so many ways. He's a super competitive guy."
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During the regular season, Bear tallied 36 goals with 41 assists in 53 games played for the Silvertips.
Game 3 of the series shifts to Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, Sask. on Tuesday evening.
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