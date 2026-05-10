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Red Wings' Prospect Max Plante Helps Team USA Beat Germany In World Championship Exhibition Opener cover image

Red Wings' Prospect Max Plante Helps Team USA Beat Germany In World Championship Exhibition Opener

Michael Whitaker
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Both Justin Faulk and Max Plante played roles in Team USA's 5-2 victory over Team Germany in an exhibition contest prior to the start of the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

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The Detroit Red Wings have a pair of representatives on Team USA for the upcoming 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship, notably led by defenseman Justin Faulk, who was selected as captain. 

Additionally, prospect Max Plante, who recently took home the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in the NCAA, was named to the club. 

Both players played a key role in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Team Germany in the club's lone exhibition contest before the start of the tournament. 

Not only did Faulk pick up an assist on the first period goal from Michigan State's own Ryker Lee, but Plante talled Team USA's fourth goal of the contest early in the third period. 

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The tournament begins on May 15 and runs through the 31st in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.

Plante, who was selected by the Red Wings in the second round (47th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, led the University of Minnesota-Deluth Bulldogs with 25 goals and 52 points, and became the seventh Hobey Baker Award winner the school has produced.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk, who was acquired from the St. Louis Blues in March, will serve as captain of Team USA for the World Championships.
thehockeynews.comRed Wings' Justin Faulk Named Team USA Captain For World Championships Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk, who was acquired from the St. Louis Blues in March, will serve as captain of Team USA for the World Championships.

However, Red Wings fans will have to wait at least another year to see him in action in a professional capacity, as he's announced his intentions to return to the Bulldogs for next season to have the chance to play with his brothers.

“That was a huge motivator,” Plante said. “Just the fact to have a chance to play with two brothers at that high of a level, and to try and achieve something that I haven’t achieved yet, a national championship.”

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