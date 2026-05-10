Red Wings' Prospect Max Plante Helps Team USA Beat Germany In World Championship Exhibition Opener

The tournament begins on May 15 and runs through the 31st in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.
Plante, who was selected by the Red Wings in the second round (47th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, led the University of Minnesota-Deluth Bulldogs with 25 goals and 52 points, and became the seventh Hobey Baker Award winner the school has produced.
However, Red Wings fans will have to wait at least another year to see him in action in a professional capacity, as he's announced his intentions to return to the Bulldogs for next season to have the chance to play with his brothers.
“That was a huge motivator,” Plante said. “Just the fact to have a chance to play with two brothers at that high of a level, and to try and achieve something that I haven’t achieved yet, a national championship.”
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