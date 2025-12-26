Red Wings Prospects To Watch At World Juniors

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship gets underway Friday and for Detroit Red Wings fans this year’s tournament offers a strong look at the next wave of talent in the organization.

Opening day features hockey from start to finish as Sweden opens the tournament against Slovakia at 1:00 p.m. EST, followed by Denmark versus Finland at 3:30 p.m. Germany takes on the United States at 6:00 p.m. with the nightcap featuring Czechia against Canada at 8:30 p.m. All games will be available on TSN or NHL Network, giving fans plenty of chances to follow Detroit’s prospects.

For Red Wings fans, the 2026 World Junior Championship offers a chance to see how Detroit’s recent draft picks perform on one of hockey’s biggest stages with plenty of storylines to watch as the tournament unfolds.

Eddie Genborg - Sweden

The Red Wings selected Eddie Genborg 44th overall in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft and he will represent Sweden. Genborg has already earned meaningful minutes in the Swedish Hockey League with Timrå IK, producing eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 26 games.

He has also played nine games with Sweden’s U20 team, recording four points. His experience against men in the SHL combined with his responsible two way play makes him a reliable option for Sweden in pressure situations.

Michal Pradel - Slovakia

Goaltender Michal Pradel will suit up for Slovakia after being selected in the third round of the 2025 Draft. The six foot five netminder has been outstanding in the USHL with the Tri City Storm, starting 23 games with a 9 9 3 record, a 2.46 goals against average, and a .916 save percentage.

Pradel often carried his team this season and consistently faced high shot volumes. He made Slovakia’s roster at last year’s World Juniors but did not see game action, making this tournament a potential breakout opportunity if he earns the crease.

Michal Svrček - Slovakia

Fourth round pick Michal Svrček will also represent Slovakia. His season has been a mix of opportunity and adjustment. Svrček dominated at the junior level with Brynäs IF’s U20 team, posting 14 points in nine games, which earned him a promotion to the SHL roster.

Offense was harder to find against tougher competition as he recorded no points in 12 SHL games. A loan stint in HockeyAllsvenskan with Västerås IK also resulted in no points in six games. Against his age group, Svrček has been effective, tallying one goal and one assist in five games with Slovakia’s U20 team heading into the tournament.

Max Plante - United States

The biggest name for Detroit fans to watch is Max Plante. The 19 year old was selected in the second round of the 2024 Draft and returns to the World Juniors after helping Team USA win gold last year.

Plante has been dominant this season at the University of Minnesota Duluth, leading the NCAA in scoring with 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points in 20 games. He sits two points ahead of the next closest scorer in the country. At last year’s tournament Plante recorded three points in six games, and this time around he is expected to play a much larger role for the Americans.

Carter Bear - Canada

Rounding out Detroit’s presence is Carter Bear, the Red Wings’ most recent first round pick taken 13th overall. Bear made Team Canada after another strong season in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips. He has 27 points in 23 games this year after posting 82 points in 56 games last season.

Canada’s roster is loaded with talent, including 20 first round picks, which makes earning consistent ice time difficult. Bear is not expected to start Friday’s opener against Czechia, but his physical style and scoring ability could earn him games as the tournament progresses.

