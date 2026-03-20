Red Wings Rally For Two Huge Points With Comeback Win Over Canadiens

Despite trailing 1-0 after 40 minutes to the visiting Montreal Canadiens, the Detroit Red Wings rallied with three unanswered third-period goals, earning a 3-1 victory and picking up two massive points in the standings.
In this most critical stretch of the season, the Detroit Red Wings found a way to get it done against a divisional opponent that they're jockeying against for postseason position.
Alex DeBrincat scored his 34th tally of the season at 16:35 of the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. It ultimately stood up as the game-winner, helping the Red Wings pick up a 3-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena and earn two huge points in the Atlantic Division standings.
Almost as importantly, Detroit's regulation win ensured the Canadiens picked up zero points. Detroit is now tied with Montreal and the Boston Bruins at 84 points apiece.
As of now, they remain in the second Wild Card postseason position. The New York Islanders are a single point behind them, while the next closest team, the Ottawa Senators, is five points back.
Thursday marked the return of forward Andrew Copp, who had missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury, to the lineup. Meanwhile, team captain Dylan Larkin remains sidelined despite having participated in the morning skate.
There was no score in the opening 20 minutes of play, which nearly included the second goal in as many games for rookie Emmit Finnie; his shot rang off the post early in regulation.
However, it would be Montreal who broke the ice late in the second period thanks to a power-play goal from Juraj Slafkovsky. They scored just seconds into their man-advantage chance with Moritz Seider in the penalty box, the result of over two minutes of play being hemmed in the Detroit zone.
Detroit caught a fortunate bounce early in the game’s final frame, as J.T. Compher was credited with the game-tying goal. Patrick Kane’s shot from the point was stopped by Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes, but the rebound deflected off Compher’s leg and into the net.
Just as it appeared that both teams could be destined for overtime, DeBrincat stole a rolling puck from defenseman Mike Matheson in the Montreal zone.
He broke in alone on Dobes and roofed a backhand shot into the net, sending the fans in attendance into a frenzy.
Montreal soon pulled Dobes and pressed hard for the tying goal, but Copp sealed the victory with an empty-net goal for his ninth tally of the season.
John Gibson was solid again for Detroit, making 32 saves. Dobes countered with 25 saves.
The Red Wings, who are now 2-0-1 in their last three games, face another critical test on Saturday as they face the Bruins at home.
Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.