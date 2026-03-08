Red Wings Recall Standout AHL Forward Amid Dylan Larkin Injury Concern

Grand Rapids leading scorer John Leonard joins the Red Wings as captain Dylan Larkin's injury raises questions for Detroit's offense.
The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward John Leonard from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League, marking the third time this season the 27-year-old has been promoted to the NHL roster.
Leonard has been one of the AHL’s most productive forwards this season, posting 27 goals and 14 assists for 41 points in just 34 games with Grand Rapids. His scoring pace has made him a key contributor for the league-leading Griffins and one of the standout performers in the AHL.
During his previous stints with the Red Wings this season, Leonard has shown flashes of offensive ability with two goals and two assists for four points in nine games. While Leonard’s latest recall could be temporary depending on Larkin’s recovery, strong play could give the Red Wings reason to keep him in the lineup. His performance at the AHL level suggests a player continuing to grow into a reliable depth option capable of contributing offense when called upon.
Leonard’s rise has been steady over the past few seasons. Last year, he recorded 61 points in 72 games while helping the Charlotte Checkers reach the Calder Cup Finals. Originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Leonard has gradually worked his way toward carving out a role at the NHL level.
If he can translate his AHL success during this latest opportunity in Detroit and continue his slow growth over time, he may be able to become an NHL regular in the near future.
