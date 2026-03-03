Red Wings Rumor Roundup: Breaking Down All The Players Linked To Detroit Heading into Trade Deadline

The Detroit Red Wings have just under $13 million in cap space heading into Friday's trade deadline with many options available on the table.
Most insider reports have indicated the same when it comes to the team's desires on the open market, being a second line center and a top four defenseman being on the top of their list although, based on the team's recent play a depth forward may also be a good idea to look into.
With that in mind, some players on the available market have come up in trade rumors linked to Detroit and could be the next big move by Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman as he looks to finally get his team over the hump and into the playoffs. Here are all of the names the Red Wings have been linked to over the last few weeks and who could be on the move to the Motor City.
One of the most talked-about names connected to Detroit is 27-year-old Elias Pettersson, the former 102-point producer whose performance has dipped over the past few seasons.
Since signing his massive eight-year contract carrying an average annual value of roughly $11.6 million, the Swedish center has not matched the elite production that earned him the deal. Instead of hovering near the 100-point plateau, he is projected to finish around the 50-point mark this season while still being compensated like a franchise cornerstone.
It appears the Vancouver Canucks are growing impatient waiting for Pettersson to rediscover his top form and have quietly explored moving him, though only for a substantial return.
The Red Wings are positioned better than most organizations to construct such a package thanks to their draft capital and deep pool of high-end prospects.
A report from the Ottawa Citizen’s Bruce Garrioch added fuel to the speculation last Saturday, noting, "keep an eye on Canucks forward Elias Pettersson; We’re told the Red Wings have been aggressive in their pursuit."
Detroit generated buzz recently after presenting a trade proposal to Vancouver for veteran defenseman Tyler Myers, with some reports suggesting the offer involved a second-round pick.
The 36-year-old Texas native fits the profile Detroit is seeking as a large, physical, hard-nosed presence capable of logging shutdown minutes. Myers has consistently delivered between 20 and 30 points per season.
Although Vancouver’s difficult campaign has left him sitting at minus-25 this year, he recorded a combined plus-18 rating across the previous two seasons.
At six-foot-eight, Myers would also bring leadership and experience that could benefit Detroit’s younger core. His mentorship could be especially valuable for towering forwards like Elmer Soderblom and Michael Rasmussen, while his biggest impact may come in guiding Simon Edvinsson.
The 23-year-old Edvinsson shares a similar frame and developmental trajectory, and learning how Myers has maintained longevity and effectiveness in the NHL could be invaluable.
Whether a deal materializes remains uncertain. TSN’s Chris Johnston recently reported that "at this point in time [Detroit's] not necessarily a place that Myers is looking to go", while Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos countered that Myers did not outright reject the move but is "looking over options, however, by making Detroit wait, the Red Wings could change direction and pursue Rasmus Ristolainen or another defenceman instead."
Among the most sought-after names ahead of the deadline is Rasmus Ristolainen, the former eighth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. Now 31, the once 40-point defenseman has seen his offensive totals decline but remains an imposing physical presence.
Standing six-foot-four, Ristolainen has evolved significantly over his career. Early seasons were marked by strong offensive numbers but also heavy minus ratings.
While those struggles came during difficult years with the Buffalo Sabres, he has adjusted his game. Last season, he finished plus-three, marking the first positive rating of his 13-year NHL career.
Injuries have limited the Flyers defenseman this season to 23 games, where he has six points and a minus-three rating. For Detroit, the appeal lies in adding size and a physical shutdown element to the blue line. The Fourth Period’s Dave Pagnotta reported that the Red Wings are among several teams pursuing Ristolainen.
At 33, Faulk is slightly younger than Myers and carries a $6.5 million cap hit through the end of next season, giving Detroit some contractual flexibility. A dependable 30 to 40 point contributor with the ability to push toward 50 points as he did in 2022-23, Faulk would immediately bolster the offensive dimension of the defense corps.
He could also aid in the development of Detroit’s younger defensemen, including Edvinsson, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, and Albert Johansson, helping refine their offensive upside. TSN’s Darren Dreger described Faulk as one of the premier right-shot options available and someone Detroit may seriously consider.
The Calgary Flames appear poised for significant roster movement ahead of the trade deadline, with Nazem Kadri, Blake Coleman, and MacKenzie Weegar headlining potential departures. Of that group, Weegar has generated the most discussion in connection with Detroit.
Entering the season after compiling 99 points across the previous two years, Weegar was viewed as Calgary’s most valuable trade chip.
Though he has registered 21 points in 59 games during what has been a down year for the Flames, a change of scenery could reignite his production. Detroit has the assets to compete for a player of his caliber, and a move to the Motor City could restore him to 50-plus point form on the back end.
Injecting additional scoring into Detroit’s middle six would be ideal, and Jake DeBrusk presents a consistent option. The 29-year-old winger is on pace to surpass 40 points for the fifth consecutive season and has reached that mark in seven of his NHL campaigns.
Comparable in consistency to current Red Wing James van Riemsdyk, DeBrusk offers reliable depth scoring with the ability to elevate beyond that baseline.
He could provide offensive stability during stretches when production dries up. The Fourth Period recently reported that the Bruins, Kraken, and Red Wings are among the teams expressing interest in DeBrusk.
The priciest acquisition on the list is 26-year-old Robert Thomas, a player squarely in his prime who can serve as either a first- or second-line center. Having recorded 80-plus points in each of the past two seasons, Thomas would command a significant return.
Detroit, however, possesses the prospect depth and draft capital to make a competitive offer if management believes the move accelerates their playoff push. Adding a point-per-game center would be transformative, but the true question remains whether the acquisition cost would justify the reward.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Vincent Trocheck may be the most likely elite center to change teams. The 32-year-old showcased his elite two-way ability while helping Team USA capture gold, anchoring a penalty kill unit that did not surrender a single goal throughout the tournament.
