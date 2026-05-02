Sebastian Cossa Sits For Griffins Playoff Opener Vs. Moose

Detroit Red Wings prospect goaltender Sebastian Cossa watched from the bench as the Grand Rapids Griffins dropped their postesason opener, 1-0 to the Manitoba Moose.
The Detroit Red Wings have two of the more highly-touted prospect goaltenders in their system as part of the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.
Sebastian Cossa, selected 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, and Trey Augustine, taken 41st overall in 2023, both continue their respective development before eventually making the jump to Detroit.
However, fans were quick to notice when the Griffins named Michal Postava, not Cossa, their starting goaltender for Game 1 of their postseason series against the Manitoba Moose.
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Unfortunately, the Moose defeated the Griffins by a 1-0 final score, taking the early series advantage.
Mason Shaw scored the only tally of the game late in the third period, while Moose goaltender Dom DiVincentiis picked up the shutout by making 39 saves.
During the regular season, Cossa accumulated a record of 26-8-4 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He also posted five shutouts.
However, he still has but one appearance in the NHL. He made 12 saves in relief of now-former Red Wings goalie Ville Husso against the Buffalo Sabres on December 10, 2024, and also picked up the win after making two saves in the shootout as part of a 6-5 S/O win.
Postava, who was signed as a free agent this past offseason, went 17-6-1. He also posted an impressive 1.97 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.
During his season-ending media availability late last month, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman explained that the Griffins’ postseason performance could go a long way in determining the next steps in their goaltending plans.
"I want to see how the playoffs play out in Grand Rapids, we certainly have an interesting trio of young goaltenders with potential, and it's a very competitive environment for them," Yzerman said. "(We'll) be able to make a better assessment or a better answer when Grand Rapids' season ends, and hopefully, they have a long playoff run."
Veteran Cam Talbot, who will be 39 in July, isn't likely to be retained for next season, while Cossa is set to become a restricted free agent.
Game 2 between the Griffins and Moose will be played on Sunday starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.
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